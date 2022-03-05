On-loan Luton midfielder Rea limped off in the opening quarter, having failed to run off a knee problem for which he'd received lengthy treatment.

Max Power also had to leave the field in the last 10 minutes which, with Latics having already used their three substitutions, left the home side to play out time with 10 men.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Max Power leaves the field against Wimbledon

"Glen's left the stadium on crutches and he'll be being looked after over the weekend and beyond," reported Richardson.

"It looks like he's hyper-extended his knee, how bad...I'm not so sure.

"And it's a shame, because he's been such a good professional while he's been here.

"He's been on the pitch a couple of times, but he's been waiting for a run in the team.

Glen Rea receives treatment against Wimbledon

"He's been looking after himself, and he understands the enormity of being ready for when the opportunity comes.

"He was just about to possibly get one, and then this happens.

"We obviously wish him the best we can, with the limited knowledge we have so far."

Power was helped from the field with what looked to be a very painful injury to his right hand.

"Max is on morphine at the moment, he's singing and dancing in the dressing room," added the Latics boss.

"His finger came out of its socket, the bone came out of his hand..."