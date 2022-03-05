REPORT: Wigan Athletic 1 Wimbledon 0

Despite the disappointment of losing Glen Rea - making his first league start - in the early stages, Latics grew into the game.

Stephen Humphrys flicked the ball against the bar from close range, before Will Keane opened the scoring on 21 minutes.

Will Keane

Tom Bayliss - on for Rea - tried his luck from 25 yards and, although the ball was parried out by Wimbledon goalkeeper Nikola Tzanev, Keane slotted home from close range.

Joe Bennett saw a free-kick tipped over the top as Latics looked for a second goal.

But the second half was a different story as the visitors shwoed themselves as an attacking force.

It needed a good save from Ben Amos to deny Luke McCormick, before Gwion Edwards saw a shot turned round the post at the other end.

A well-worked Max Power corner found Bayliss, whose shot hit a team-mate on the way over.

But Latics were forced to play the last 10 minutes with 10 men when - after having made all three substitutes - Power had to be helped off with a right arm problem.