Injury update on duo ahead of Wigan Athletic's derby clash against Bolton Wanderers
On-loan Brentford defender Goode has been absent from the last two squads with a knee injury.
Jones, who has been one of Latics' most consistent players this term, was a late cry-off against Cheltenham on Friday.
"We're not quite sure on Jordan, we'll find out at the beginning of next week," reported the Latics boss. "It's an adductor injury that unfortunately was a little bit worse than we thought after Shrewsbury last weekend.
"We'll try as much as we can to get him fit for Tuesday, because he's a big part of our team."
On Goode he added: "Charlie's had a knock on his knee, and I'll also give him as long as possible to prove his fitness.
"On the positive side, I think Jason Kerr has been brilliant since he's come back."
The absence of Jones opened the door for Tom Pearce to make his first appearance in almost three months after a knee problem.
"Tom's been out for some time, but he's been back in training for a couple of weeks now," said Maloney. "We couldn't manage to get him any reserve minutes because of games being called off.
"But it was a good chance to get him back on the field when Jordan couldn't play.
"It was no slight on his performance when he came off at half-time, we just needed more...we needed a one-v-one threat in wide areas.
"Tom's got amazing delivery but we just needed a different profile, the way the game was going."