Jamie Jones deputised for Amos, and marked his return to the fold with a welcome clean sheet in the 1-0 triumph.

Hughes, arguably Latics' star man in recent weeks, was also unavailable for selection.

Ben Amos and Charlie Hughes missed the midweek victory at Stoke through injury

"Ben had a knock to his rib, which wasn't great," explained Maloney.

"But Jamie came in and I thought he was absolutely excellent, he took all the crosses very, very well.

"Charlie had a knock in the game before Blackpool, and it was a big effort for him to make that game.

"He didn't quite make this one, but I hope he'll be able to make the weekend - along with Ben - so we have as close to a fully fit squad to choose from."