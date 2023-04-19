News you can trust since 1853
Injury update on Wigan Athletic duo ahead of weekend

Shaun Maloney has provided an injury update on goalkeeper Ben Amos and centre-back Charlie Hughes, who both missed the midweek victory at Stoke.

By Paul Kendrick
Published 19th Apr 2023, 16:43 BST- 1 min read

Jamie Jones deputised for Amos, and marked his return to the fold with a welcome clean sheet in the 1-0 triumph.

We need to get more out of Wigan Athletic star, admits Shaun Maloney.
Hughes, arguably Latics' star man in recent weeks, was also unavailable for selection.

Ben Amos and Charlie Hughes missed the midweek victory at Stoke through injuryBen Amos and Charlie Hughes missed the midweek victory at Stoke through injury
"Ben had a knock to his rib, which wasn't great," explained Maloney.

"But Jamie came in and I thought he was absolutely excellent, he took all the crosses very, very well.

"Charlie had a knock in the game before Blackpool, and it was a big effort for him to make that game.

"He didn't quite make this one, but I hope he'll be able to make the weekend - along with Ben - so we have as close to a fully fit squad to choose from."

Striker Charlie Wyke remains ‘unavailable for selection’.

