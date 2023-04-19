Injury update on Wigan Athletic duo ahead of weekend
Shaun Maloney has provided an injury update on goalkeeper Ben Amos and centre-back Charlie Hughes, who both missed the midweek victory at Stoke.
Jamie Jones deputised for Amos, and marked his return to the fold with a welcome clean sheet in the 1-0 triumph.
Hughes, arguably Latics' star man in recent weeks, was also unavailable for selection.
"Ben had a knock to his rib, which wasn't great," explained Maloney.
"But Jamie came in and I thought he was absolutely excellent, he took all the crosses very, very well.
"Charlie had a knock in the game before Blackpool, and it was a big effort for him to make that game.
"He didn't quite make this one, but I hope he'll be able to make the weekend - along with Ben - so we have as close to a fully fit squad to choose from."
Striker Charlie Wyke remains ‘unavailable for selection’.