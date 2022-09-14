Injury update on Wigan Athletic goalkeeper
Leam Richardson has delivered an injury update on Ben Amos, who missed Wigan Athletic's midweek victory at Huddersfield Town.
The ex-Manchester United junior was a surprise omission when the team sheets landed, with club captain Jamie Jones replacing him in goal.
It sparked concern Amos had suffered a recurrence of the Achilles tendon injury he picked up earlier in the campaign.
His manager, though, was quick to allay those fears.
"Ben had a back spasm on Sunday," reported Richardson.
"You know Ben, he's been trying to shake it off, he's had jabs, chiropractors, the lot.
"He's been arguing with the doc, him and the doc aren't best mates at the minute, but you have to do what's right.
"Jamie Jones trains very hard, he's a great professional, he made some fantastic saves and was a big reason why we won."
When asked whether the problem would be long term, Richardson added: "I don't expect it to be long, I only expect it to be days."