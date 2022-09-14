Injury update on Wigan Athletic goalkeeper

The ex-Manchester United junior was a surprise omission when the team sheets landed, with club captain Jamie Jones replacing him in goal.

It sparked concern Amos had suffered a recurrence of the Achilles tendon injury he picked up earlier in the campaign.

Ben Amos

His manager, though, was quick to allay those fears.

"Ben had a back spasm on Sunday," reported Richardson.

"You know Ben, he's been trying to shake it off, he's had jabs, chiropractors, the lot.

"He's been arguing with the doc, him and the doc aren't best mates at the minute, but you have to do what's right.

"Jamie Jones trains very hard, he's a great professional, he made some fantastic saves and was a big reason why we won."