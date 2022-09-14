Wigan Athletic goal hero loving life in the Championship

The Academy graduate was Latics' stand-out performer at the John Smith's Stadium, winning the penalty for Will Keane's first-half opener and firing home the winner with eight minutes to go.

And after paying his dues in League One - and on loan in League Two - Lang is relishing his shot at the second tier.

Callum Lang celebrates his late winning goal at Huddersfield

“Playing with the lads around me, I’m really enjoying my football, and I’ve really enjoyed the start of the season,” he said.

“Hopefully we can keep proving to people that we are a strong side in this division, and win as many games as possible."

Lang's goal was officially his first of the campaign, after his recent 'winner' at Luton - when Hatters defender Tom Lockyer bundled a cross into his own net – was taken from him.

“I scored a screamer at Luton, but they’ve taken that away for some reason," he laughed.

“And it’s nice to put that right.

"I was sweating a bit after the missed chance, but to put it right was a nice feeling.

"To stay mentally strong and to score at the end was the main thing, but I definitely enjoyed getting off the mark.”

As ever, Lang enjoyed his goal celebration in front of the away end containing 1,500 Wiganers.