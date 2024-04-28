International ace makes future prediction after concluding Wigan Athletic loan spell

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 21-year-old centre-back – a Celtic junior product – was Shaun Maloney's first signing of what proved to be a hectic summer last year.

And he more than repaid his fellow Scot's faith, playing 35 games across four competitions, scoring twice, and regularly representing Scotland at Under-21 level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Morrison has expressed his gratitude after concluding his season-long loan from Bayern Munich

After helping Latics secure another clean sheet against Bristol Rovers on Saturday, Morrison admits his time with Wigan will stay with him for a long time.

"It has been an absolute pleasure to be part of the club and the team this season," he posted on social media. "I will be forever grateful to Wigan for giving me the opportunity to create some great memories.

"From making my professional debut away to Derby on the first day of the season, to scoring my first professional goal, to playing in the FA Cup against Manchester United, and most importantly to play a small part in getting the club from minus eight points to safety and on the road to recovery.

"Something I am sure the club will now kick on from strength to strength."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morrison also referenced the 'frustrating' second half of the season, when he found regular games much harder to come by, following the return to fitness of Jason Kerr and the January signings of Charlie Goode and Luke Chambers.

"Obviously the last few months have been frustrating," he added. "As a player you just want to be out there helping your team-mates.

"However it’s been a great experience and learning curve for me to keep your head down and keep working hard.

"I would like to thank the manager, the coaches, all the staff at the club and my team-mates for your support and valuable advice throughout the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad