Wigan Athletic exit the EFL Cup following a 1-0 defeat to Fleetwood Town at Highbury

A first half header from Ged Gardner was all that separated the two sides at Highbury Stadium on the full time whistle.

Despite having a few opportunities to score, a rotated and youthful Wigan side were unable to make the most of their chances when trying to find the back of the net.

Stephen Humphrys had the best two opportunities of the opening 20 minutes.

The first one came his way after a clever run from the Thelo Aasgaard, with the attacker gliding past players into the box before laying off his teammate, who shot straight at Jay Lynch in the Fleetwood goal.

The keeper was tested against shortly after, where he was once again equal to the effort.

A free kick was cleverly passed into Humphrys, who found himself in space on the right side of the goal, but he was unable to finish from a tight angle.

Despite Wigan’s early chances, it was Fleetwood who took the lead.

Richardson’s side could not deal with a corner into the box, with the ball eventually falling to Ged Garner, who nodded it past Jamie Jones from close range.

Latics nearly bounced back immediately, but Harry McHugh fired the ball well over the target, as the ball landing to him in front of the goal.

Fleetwood also had a few more opportunities before the break, but nothing to truly trouble the keeper.

Following the restart, the home side came agonisingly close to a second, with a curling effort by Danny Andrew hitting the inside of the post but not crossing the line.

Down the other end Humphrys tried his luck as well, dragging a shot wide from the edge of the box.

With just over 15 minutes remaining, Scott Smith arrived late at the back post to meet a corner, but couldn’t direct his header on target.

That sparked a step up in intensity from Wigan, with Graeme Shinnie firing a shot just wide as well shortly afterwards.