1. A good run out
Leam Richardson made a number of changes for Thursday’s game, with a number of young players featuring.
It was certainly a great occasion for them to get the opportunity to start, and something that will help their development.
Wigan fans can be happy with how a lot of the younger lads performed, as they showed intensity at times and did put together some good moves.
Even when they were still 1-0 heading into the final moments of the game, they put up a good fight.
While it wasn’t a perfect performance and not the result they would’ve wanted, the game could prove to be really beneficial to a lot of them down the line.
2. Latics not clinical enough
A problem from Wigan was they weren’t clinical enough and didn’t make the most of some chances.
In the first half Thelo Aasgaard made a superb run into the box, before laying the ball off to Stephen Humphrys.
While the chance came quickly, and there were bodies around him, the attacker should’ve maybe have found the back of the net with his shot.
He had another two chances either side of half time, with the keeper saving one, and the other going wide.
Harry McHugh also fired one over the bar from close range, while Scott Smith maybe should’ve done better with a headed effort from a corner.
It was positive that Wigan made these chances, but they needed someone to provide a finishing touch.
They also wasted one or two other opportunities as well, with a few crosses and free kicks sailing straight out of play when they could’ve troubled the Fleetwood defence.
3. Fleetwood looked most dangerous with bodies in the box
On the whole, the home side didn’t trouble Wigan too often.
They looked most threatening when loading the box full of bodies, with the Ged Garner goal, which proved to be the difference, coming from a corner.
Despite a number of attempts, Latics were unable to get rid of the ball, with it eventually coming to the forward to nod in from close range.
Danny Andrew was very unfortunate not to score, as his curling effort from the right side hitting the inside of the post but not crossing the line.
4. A strong defensive paring
James Carragher and Charlie Hughes defensive partnership was one of the biggest plusses for Wigan.
They worked well together and dealt with any pressure from Fleetwood well.
Something that was also notable was the way they communicated with the players in front of them, with Carragher in particular giving out some strong commands.
5. Aasgaard can provide a spark
As previously mentioned, Aasgaard looked lively for Richardson’s side, and did spark a few half chances.
Early on in the game, he produced a fantastic run to dribble out of trouble, before eventually being brought down on the halfway line to stop him from going further.
He then also glided past players to set up the chance for Humphrys.