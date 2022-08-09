The Wigan Athletic manager handed out a number of debuts in the EFL Cup game at Highbury, after naming a rotated side.

Despite the result, Richardson is happy with what the young players got out of the match.

He said: “The only negative, which is the biggest thing in football, is the result.

Leam Richardson was pleased with how Wigan's youngsters performed against Fleetwood

"We had six or seven lads from the academy play tonight against an experienced League One team who only made a couple of changes, so they can stand there very proud.

"There were some excellent performances. There were some good eight and nines from the young lads.

"I thought they moved the ball around very well and the big chances did fall to us. The biggest disappointment is not to score more goals.