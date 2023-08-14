The 32-year-old Northern Ireland striker was last week confirmed as Latics' new club captain after another summer of upheaval at the DW.

Last season's skipper Tendayi Darikwa, vice-captain Max Power and club captain Jamie Jones all moved on, while Jack Whatmough and James McClean - both earmarked for the armband - also left on the eve of this season.

Josh Magennis is nearing a return to first-team football after recovering from knee ligament damage

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boss Shaun Maloney selected Magennis for the honour, with Callum Lang as his deputy.

And after being sidelined since damaging knee ligaments against Reading in the penultimate game of last term, Magennis is nearing a return to the fold.

"Josh had his first day of training on Monday," said Maloney.

"Bolton (next Saturday) will probably come too soon, but it depends how he does in training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's a very important person in our dressing room - on and off the pitch.

"Both him and Callum Lang spoke to the group before Saturday's game.

"He's always smiling, and he's a big character around the place.

"His return also means we're not having to rely on Charlie Wyke for the whole season, so we're looking forward to having him back."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before the trip to Horwich, Latics travel to newly-promoted Carlisle United on Tuesday night, looking to continue their 100 per cent start to the league campaign.

Both Derby and Northampton have been seen off by the odd goal in three, although Maloney is not getting carried away just yet.

"Carlisle were even better than Northampton last year in terms of how many points they picked up, so we're expecting a really tough game," he said.

"You have to respect every game at this level.

"We're high at the moment, but we were high after the Derby game, and then we lost on penalties at Wrexham the following Tuesday.

"If we can bring the levels we showed in the first 20-30 minutes of the second half against Northampton, we'll give Carlisle a game.