International star takes another huge step forward on Wigan Athletic comeback trail

The Northern Ireland striker is still working his way back to full fitness after damaging knee ligaments at Reading last April.

But after three substitute appearances for the first team, he took another huge step towards his target at Christopher Park.

Josh Magennis had double reason to celebrate at Christopher Park

Ben Amos, Liam Shaw, James Balagizi, Jordan Jones, Jonny Smith and Chris Sze also featured in a strong Latics XI against the Cumbrians.

Sze opened the scoring for Latics just before the hour mark, finishing well after being played in by Balagizi.

The young striker had moments earlier hit the underside of the bar with a rasping drive that may even have crossed the line before being cleared.

Sze was also involved in the second goal 10 minutes from time, being denied by the visiting goalkeeper before Magennis slotted home.