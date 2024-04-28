Is Wigan Athletic star saying goodbye after penning emotional message?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After starting the campaign on minus eight points, Latics won 70 points on the field, which was enough to secure a 12th-placed finish in League One..

With everything to deal with - on and off the field - over a hugely eventful 12 months, that represents a massive first step of the rebuild.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Humphrys has appeared to have said his goodbyes to Latics fans with his contract up this summer

Humphrys is one of eight senior players out of contract this summer - along with seven players returning to their parent clubs - with a huge question mark over all of their futures.

And he appears to draw something of a line under his tenure with an emotional message posted on social media on Sunday afternoon.

"A big thank you to everyone at Wigan Athletic for the three years I've spent at the club," he wrote. "Winning promotion in my first season is one of the proudest moments of my career.

"I'm glad I could return at the start of this season and play a big part in the squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To finish the season as the top scorer for the club and to have helped gain some vital points means a lot to me. And with that, a big thank you to the manager, who believed in me from the first day in pre-season.

"To comfortably stay in the division with the youngest squad in the league, minus eight points to begin with, and with the threat of administration looming over us, we should all be proud of what we've achieved. I've made some best friends for life there who I love spending every day with.

"Finally, thank you to the fans who have supported us every step of the way. You are the heartbeat of the club. Let's see what happens over the summer. Hope to see you all again."

The 26-year-old has scored 18 goals in 98 appearances since joining Latics from Rochdale in the summer of 2021.