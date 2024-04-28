Out-of-contract star thanks Wigan Athletic boss for saving his career

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Northern Ireland international, who joined from Rangers in 2021, spent most of the first couple of years as a Wigan player out on loan in Scotland, before being welcomed back into the fold last summer by Maloney.

His form this season has more than repaid that faith, with Jones rediscovering his top form, which earned him a recall to the international scene.

Jordan Jones celebrates scoring for Latics in their 2-0 victory at Exeter last October

Jones is out of contract this summer, and Maloney is desperate to keep him at the DW - albeit that is not straightforward given the new financial boundaries.

After Saturday's season-ending clash against Bristol Rovers, Jones took to social media to provide an update to the fans - while leaving the door tantalisingly open to staying on if new terms can be agreed.

"I just wanted to say a huge thank you to everyone at Wigan Athletic FC for the last three years," he wrote. "The less said about the first two years the better, but I'm sure eventtually one day I will sit and tell my side or maybe even write a book on it!

"I think everybody could see the relationships I've built with everyone at the club from the goal celebrations at Exeter away - a moment which I'll neer forget. I can't thank the manager and his staff enough for trusting me this year and giving me a proper opportunity to play for this club, something I waited over two years for.

"I've loved every second working for the boss, and no words will ever be enough to thank him for what he's done for me on the pitch, but the way he's treated me on a personal level, I will forever be grateful. A massive thank you also to the fans for all your support and, as I've said, I'm so grateful you've been able to see me play this season. I have loved the relationship we've built up.