Latics followed up the midweek victory at Stoke with another three points against the play-off-chasing Lions.

After Will Keane's early goal was cancelled out by George Saville, substitute Thelo Aasgaard struck with five minutes to go to keep Latics' survival hopes alive.

Shaun Maloney has seen Latics pick up six points in the space of four days to keep alive their survival hopes

They'll still need to win their last two matches - at Reading and at home against Rotherham - to avoid the drop, along with a sequence of other results elsewhere.

But Maloney was just 'proud' of the way his charges are conducting themselves in great adversity.

"I'm very pleased, the performance was very good again, both in and out of possession.

"There's definitely some aggression in that final third, and we're now a very good, solid defensive team.

"You always want more as a manager, but I can't not be pleased after that.

"I mention the word a lot, but I was so proud of the team again."

The joy of victory was slightly tempered by news of wins elsewhere for Blackpool and QPR, but Maloney wasn't letting that ruin his mood.

"We can't control the other results," he said. "As soon as we come in, we want to know what they are, but we're not aware during our own games.

"We just have to win two games and see where it takes us.

"What's happened over the last two games is we've won the fight, and that's allowed us to win the games.

"We know what our end goal is, and it's definitely still on.

"In terms of how we do that, we just have to make sure we win the fight, and then the quality will show."

Latics had gone into the game knowing nothing but a win would be good enough against a Millwall side who started the day in fifth.

But Maloney’s men came flying out of the traps and were ahead inside 14 minutes.

Callum Lang did all the damage down the right, with his cross only being parried out by George Long.

Keane was on hand to smash home his 12th goal of the campaign – and his 50th in a Latics shirt.

Lang then fired just wide, before Millwall levelled on the half-hour from their first attack.

Latics couldn’t cut out the cross from the left, and Saville slotted home from close range.

The home side then saw a couple of massive shouts for a penalty – for handball and then a foul on Lang – waved away by referee Bobby Madley.

But with five minutes remaining, Lang cut in from the right on to his left foot, before laying the ball sideways to Aasgaard, who fired home to the delight of most inside the DW.

Latics are now four points adrift of fourth-bottom Huddersfield, who also have a game in hand.