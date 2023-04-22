Latics had gone into the game knowing nothing but a win would be good enough against a Millwall side who started the day in fifth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Shaun Maloney’s men came flying out of the traps and were ahead inside 14 minutes.

Thelo Aasgaard celebrates his dramatic winning goal against Millwall

Callum Lang did all the damage down the right, with his cross only being parried out by George Long.

Will Keane was on hand to smash home his 12th goal of the campaign – and his 50th in a Latics shirt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lang then fired just wide, before Millwall levelled on the half-hour from their first attack.

Latics couldn’t cut out the cross from the left, and George Saville slotted home from close range.

The home side then saw a couple of massive shouts for a penalty – for handball and then a foul on Lang – waved away by referee Bobby Madley.