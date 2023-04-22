News you can trust since 1853
REPORT: Wigan Athletic 2 Millwall 1

Susbtitute Thelo Aasgaard popped up with a dramatic late winning goal to see off Millwall – and keep Wigan Athletic’s faint survival hopes alive for another week.

By Paul Kendrick
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 17:22 BST- 1 min read

Latics had gone into the game knowing nothing but a win would be good enough against a Millwall side who started the day in fifth.

But Shaun Maloney’s men came flying out of the traps and were ahead inside 14 minutes.

Thelo Aasgaard celebrates his dramatic winning goal against MillwallThelo Aasgaard celebrates his dramatic winning goal against Millwall
Callum Lang did all the damage down the right, with his cross only being parried out by George Long.

Will Keane was on hand to smash home his 12th goal of the campaign – and his 50th in a Latics shirt.

Lang then fired just wide, before Millwall levelled on the half-hour from their first attack.

Latics couldn’t cut out the cross from the left, and George Saville slotted home from close range.

The home side then saw a couple of massive shouts for a penalty – for handball and then a foul on Lang – waved away by referee Bobby Madley.

But with five minutes remaining, Lang cut in from the right on to his left foot, before laying the ball sideways to Aasgaard, who fired home to the delight of most inside the DW.

