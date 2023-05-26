Ivan Toney betting ban included bets placed against his own Wigan Athletic side

The shocking information came to light after the Football Association published its written reasons for Toney's lengthy suspension.

Toney was charged with 262 betting offences in November and was last week banned from all football activity until January 17 after he admitted 232 breaches during a four-year period.

Ivan Toney scores for Latics during his loan spell in 2017-18

An independent regulatory commission imposed Toney's sanctions, which included a £50,000 fine, following a personal hearing and he is not able to train with club side Brentford until September 17.

Toney played 28 times for Latics during the first half of the 2017/18 season while on loan from Newcastle, scoring six times.

He was recalled by his parent club midway through the campaign, and then immediately loaned out to .Scunthorpe, before joining Peterborough on a permanent deal the following summer.

"126 bets were in respect of matches in a competition in which Mr Toney’s club had participated in or were eligible to participate in that particular season," read the report.

"Of those 126 bets, 29 bets or instructions to bet were in respect of the club that Mr Toney was registered with or on loan with at the time.

"Of those 29 bets, there were 13 bets on Mr Toney’s own team to lose in 7 different matches between 22 August 2017 and 3 March 2018.

"Mr Toney did not play in any of those matches where he placed bets against his loan club as he was not in the match squad or against his parent club as he was on loan.

"Of the 13 bets 11 were against Newcastle whilst Mr Toney was on loan at another club. The other two bets related to a game between Wigan v Aston Villa whilst the player was on loan at Wigan but he was not part of the squad."

Brentford have promised to help Toney after the publication stated the player has a gambling addiction.

Psychiatrist Dr Philip Hopley attended Toney's personal hearing and diagnosed that Toney has a gambling addiction.

"The commission finds that a significant reduction should be made to reflect the diagnosed gambling addiction identified by Dr Hopley," the written reasons document said.

"The lack of control the player has in respect of gambling is clearly a reflection of his diagnosed gambling addiction.

"The present case is not one of match-fixing. If it was, the charges would have been pursued under different provisions.

"There is no evidence that Mr Toney did or was even in a position to influence his own team to lose when he placed bets against them winning - he was not in the squad or eligible to play at the time."

