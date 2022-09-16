Jack Whatmough pinpoints secret of Wigan Athletic's success

Latics were one of the quietest clubs in the whole EFL during the summer market, bringing in only five players.

Indeed, only one of the new-boys - Ryan Nyambe - has started a game this term, with Leam Richardson relying for the moment on the players that won promotion from League One.

Jack Whatmough

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Whatmough says the understanding and togetherness in the camp cannot be underestimated in the fine start to the campaign.

"This is our second year together as a squad, and I think it's really starting to show what a solid group we are," he said.

"We work very hard on fundamentals like shape and formation, but also the team spirit and togetherness is so important.

"Stepping up into the Championship, we knew we were going to be tested a lot more than last year.

"Although we've made a good start, it's only something we're looking to build on.

"You can't afford to get carried away after only eight games, we know it's going to be a long hard season.

"That said, we were confident we'd be able to compete in this league, and we're enjoying the challenge so far."

Latics' most recent success came in midweek at Huddersfield when, after dominating for an hour, the side had to really dig in to weather a Town storm before winning it late on through Callum Lang.

"I thought the first half was probably the best we've looked this season, in and out of possession," acknowledged the big centre-back, last season's player of the year.

"We dominated the ball and we had a really solid shape.

"For 15-20 minutes in the second half they came back at us, their subs probably changed the game.

"But the resilience, the character and the togetherness we've got in the squad shone through, and helped get us over the line for a deserved win.

"It's all about keeping a solid shape behind the ball, and being good in possession with it when you can.