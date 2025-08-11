James Carragher in action for Wigan Athletic

Wigan Athletic have been dealt an injury blow to defender James Carragher, who has undergone surgery.

The Malta international was forced from the action with a knee injury in the opening minutes in Wigan’s 2-0 defeat to Leyton Orient at Brisbane Road on Saturday afternoon.

On Monday night, Carragher took to his Instagram page to provide an update of sorts on his injury, with a picture of him lying in a hospital bed following his surgery.

"Crazy 48 hours,” Carragher posted. “Pleased to have had the best surgeon sort me out and be back in no time, thanks for all the messages.”

Latics’ defensive options took a hit on Saturday with Carragher’s aforementioned injury, whilst new signing Morgan Fox is still not quite ready for action.

Speaking in his post-match press conference at Orient, Lowe provided an update on his defensive options ahead of Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup tie with Notts County at the Brick Community Stadium.

“James has just got a swollen knee in there,” said Lowe. “We'll address him and we'll see where he is.

“Morgan has done a bit more training, but I can't afford to lose any defenders. I can't afford to throw someone in when they're not fully fit.

“We had so many injuries last season, I’m going to take my time, and I'll be driven by the physios and the fitness department.

“What we do have intentions for them is to be available for them for the Peterborough United game.”

Lowe will likely provide a more detailed update on Carragher’s injury timeframe in his press conference after the Notts County game.