James Carragher nods Wigan Athletic to victory over Rotherham United - and safety!
James Carragher’s 36th-minute header gave Wigan Athletic a second Easter victory – and mathematically secured their League One safety – as Rotherham United were comfortably beaten at the Brick.
The Academy product leapt like a salmon at the far post to head home Owen Dale’s corner to give Latics their first back-to-back wins of the campaign.
At the other end, Sam Tickle only had one real scare on his way to an 18th clean sheet of the season, but he was in the right place at the right time to deny Sam Nombe in first-half stoppage-time.
Latics could have had at least one more goal, but Maleace Asamoah Jnr was twice denied by Dillon Phillips, while substitute Jonny Smith twice fired just wide of the target.
