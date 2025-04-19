Ryan Lowe watches from above at Shrewsbury

Ryan Lowe insists he will 'take my punishment' after being banned from the touchline for three Wigan Athletic matches.

The 46-year-old accepted a Football Association charge of acting in an improper and/or violent manner during stoppage-time against Bolton Wanderers on April 1.

He was also fined £12,000 for misconduct.

The first game of Lowe's touchline ban was the Good Friday victory at Shrewsbury Town, when he watched down from the gantry.

"It wasn't too bad, to be fair," he said. "I was mic'd up, I was involved in all the stuff, and I trust the lads down there, that all the messages are right.

"We work closely all week together, so everyone knows what the game plan is anyway. I was calm up there...when we scored I got a bit excited...and late on we had to ride the storm.

"It's part and parcel of the job, but it's my own fault for being up there, I shouldn't be doing that and I have to learn from it and move on."

When asked whether he had considered contesting the charge, Lowe added: "Emotions run high, don't they?

"And when I'm representing a big football club like Wigan Athletic - and where I want to take it, and where it's been - my emotions will run high as well.

"I have to take the punishment for that. Is it a bit severe? It doesn't matter now. I have to take it on the chin and accept it, I have accepted it, and I've just got to take it on the chin and learn from it...I have to take it, I have to take my punishment.

"You'll never stop emotions in football, though...fans will understand that, and it's a different level with managers."

A statement from the FA read: “Wigan Athletic’s Ryan Lowe has been given a three-match touchline ban and £12,000 fine for misconduct at their EFL League One match against Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday, April 1. It was alleged that the manager acted in an improper and/or violent manner around the 92nd minute, which led to his dismissal, and he subsequently admitted this charge. An independent regulatory commission imposed his sanctions following a hearing.”