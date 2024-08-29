Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

James Carragher is ready to put his nightmare run of injuries behind him and press on for Wigan Athletic after making his English Football League debut in the recent win over Crawley Town.

Shaun Maloney’s men claimed their first points of the new campaign at the Brick Community Stadium, following mixed performances against Charlton and Reading, as well as the Carabao Cup defeat to Barnsley.

Carragher was named for his first league start in the recent encounter, and admits he’s looking forward to a big season after a series of injuries that has hampered his short career to date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Carragher made his EFL debut for Wigan Athletic in the recent win over Crawley Town

“I was buzzing, I think it’s been a long time waiting,” the 21-year-old said, son of Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher.

“I’ve had a bit of a tough spell off the pitch in the last couple of years with injuries and stuff. This pre-season has been the first time for a long time I’ve felt 100% fit and I think that showed in pre-season, I think I’ve done quite well in training and in games.

“The manager can obviously trust me there, I’ve played a bit of centre-half, but if he can trust me playing right-back, it gives me more opportunities to play in the team.

“My dad and grandad are always watching, they’ve been watching me since I was a kid, so it was a good day for them as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First-team manager Shaun Maloney pinpointed the young defender as the major winner of pre-season, which has seen him rewarded with minutes on the field in the early stages of the new campaign, including a start in the EFL Cup earlier this month, before earning his first league appearance in the recent 1-0 result.

And Carragher admits it has given him a confidence boost for the 2024/25 campaign, with title-favourites Birmingham City up next for Latics.

He added: “A manager, and a player like he was playing at the top level, to give me that praise and stuff, I think it’s credit to how I’ve done in the pre-season.

“Being fully fit as I am now, which I haven’t been in the last few years, I think that’s obviously helped me a lot, in training and in playing.”