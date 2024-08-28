Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shaun Maloney says it will leave it to Josh Stones as to whether the young striker remains with Wigan Athletic or goes out on loan again.

The 20-year-old - who spent time with non-league Oldham Athletic in the second half of last term, before returning after sustaining a foot injury - was tipped to make the step up this term into the Wigan first-team fold.

However, after a patchy pre-season, Stones was left out of the matchday squad for last weekend's victory over Crawley Town.

Josh Stones (right) is in charge of his own destiny, according to Latics boss Shaun Maloney

And after adding Nottingham Forest striker Dale Taylor to his squad on a season-long loan, Maloney admits another loan - with Olsham again desperate to take him - could be on the cards.

When asked by Wigan Today whether he thought Stones would be staying or going, Maloney replied: "Maybe a bit of both at the moment...I think that's up in the air.

"I'll speak to Josh inn the next couple of days,

"I really like him, and I what I don't to do is anything that will cause him to not have minutes in the next three or four months.

"But I'm also quite keen that if he wants to stay and fight for a place, then he knows if he does well he will get those minutes here.

"So I'll leave this to Josh, and I'm definitely not unhappy with him, it's what he wants to do.

"If he wants to stay and fight, I'm more than happy for him to do that.

"Stonesey didn't make the squad in the last game, there's things he needs to improve on, but he knows I'm a big fan of what he can do.

"For sure, you can concentrate on what he doesn't do, but he brings plenty of energy, he can compete incredibly well, he has some big attributes so we're not in a position to lose him."