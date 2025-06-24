Paul Mullin is all smiles after putting pen to paper at Wigan

Paul Mullin says he's even more sure he made the right decision to join Wigan Athletic after speaking with his old Wrexham team-mate James McClean.

The 30-year-old striker became Latics' third summer signing – after Fraser Murray from Kilmarnock and Christian Saydee from Portsmouth – when he put pen to paper on a season-long loan on Monday evening.

And his decision to drop down a division - following three promotions on the bounce - was vindicated after consulting McClean, who enjoyed two successful spells at Wigan.

"Obviously I did speak to James beforehand," said Mullin. "Not to convince me to come here, because it was already done, but more to tell me what a good club it is and how much I'll love it here.

"I'd already agreed to it, but he told me it would be a great fit for me, and to hear him say that made me even more sure I'd made the right decision.

"And I'm made up to be here. It's been quite a hectic summer, in terms of not knowing what was happening, and what would be the future for me. But now I'm here, I’m excited for the next part of my story."

Mullin says he was sold on the move after speaking to fellow Liverpudlian Ryan Lowe.

"Obviously being from Liverpool, you already feel like you have a lot in common," he said. "He just outlined his plans for the season, his plans for me, and I felt a lot of trust in me that he had.

"I’m hoping to take his trust into the season and hopefully make it a really successful one.

“Wherever you play your football, it's massive to have that faith in you from your manager...and not just the manager, but the fans and your team-mates...you want everyone to believe in you.

"To come and have the gaffer’s faith already is really good, and hopefully I can repay him with good performances this year.

“The gaffer said that it’s a young squad and he wanted to add some experience to it to help them along.

"Throughout my career, I’ve experienced a lot in all aspects, and if there’s any way I can help the young lads, I will always try to do that.

“You hopefully do that first and foremost by performing, and setting examples that way. But off the pitch, if anyone needs advice, I’ll always be there to try to help the changing room be successful."

Mullin – who scored 110 goals in 172 appearances during his four years at Wigan – also pledged to leave it all out there on the pitch during his time at the Brick Community Stadium.

“As a player, I give absolutely everything, I work as hard as I can," he added. "No matter what, I give 100 per cent

“I’ve scored a lot of goals over the last few years but, more than anything, I give my absolute all for the club that I’m playing for, and I’m going to do that again with Wigan."