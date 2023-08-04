The 34-year-old Irishman had been expected to be one of the key fixtures in the Latics rebuild.

Indeed, he was named in Shaun Maloney's six-man 'leadership group' only this week, and had been a strng contender to be given the armband, following the departures of Tendayi Darikwa, Max Power and Jamie Jones.

James McClean is thought to be on the verge of joining League Two outfit Wrexham

However, on the eve of the EFL campaign, he has signed a two-year deal with the ambitious EFL new-boys Wrexham, who are backed by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

And he has revealed the length of contract was the major factor in his decision.

"This a post to be honest I didn't envision i would be writing," he wrote on social media.

"I was committed to this club, I couldn't have tried more to show that.

"All summer, the talks I had about extending my deal here seemed to be positive, and I got led to believe that would be case.

"On Monday, five days out from the start of the season - a season where i was honoured to be asked to captain and lead this club forward - I was then told that any new deal was not going to happen.

"As unfortunately I don't fit the criteria of the new ownership's model, as I am over the age of 32 to extend.

"Which left me with the most difficult decision I have had to to make in this game.

"But look that's football, that's life, and the new ownership don't owe me anything.

“I don't want this to come across negative.

"I just felt its important to explain why.

"This is a club I love, and I wish this club all the success in the world."

McClean’s post came shortly after the club released a parting message from him.

"Anybody that knows me will know that this is a football club that I deeply care about, and when I say that it's not just words” he said.

"I would like to thank Leam Richardson for giving me the opportunity to be able to come back, everyone connected with the club, staff, players and the fans have treated me and my family as one of their own from the day and hour I first joined the club in August 2013.

"My son is football obsessed and Wigan is his first club that he was of an age to fully understand football and as a result of that he is now Wigan's biggest fan.

"This club will always hold a special place within my family.

"During my entire time wearing a Wigan jersey, it is safe to say it's been eventful, but through the good moments, the bad moments and the crazy moments, the club and the people have stuck together through it all and met every challenge head on.

"You don't keep Wigan Athletic Football Club down for long - it's not in the DNA of this club.

"It's sad that I wont get to pull on the jersey again while stepping on to the pitch to represent the club, but I hope you know each and every single time I had the privilege to do so that I gave every ounce of myself.

"To finish, I wish the club the very best possible.

"Shaun (Maloney), who is a brilliant man and a great coach, will hopefully bring success back to the club.

"Thank you to the staff, the coaches, the kitmen, the cleaners and to the players who are a great group.

"Thank you also to you the fans who have been brilliant in backing the club as always.

"You know how it goes. Once a Tic, always a Tic.”

In addition to a six-figure transfer fee - understood to be in the region of £250,000 - Wrexham have put together an attractive financial package for the player, with a longer deal than the 12 months McClean has remaining on his Latics contract.