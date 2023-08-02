Striker Josh Magennis and centre-back Jason Kerr are still recovering from injuries picked up last season.

New signing Clare, meanwhile, had an existing issue when he joined Latics last month, and the utility man has yet to feature on the field during pre-season.

Boss Shaun Maloney has posted injury updates on Josh Magennis, Jason Kerr and new signing Sean Clare

"Sean came in with an ankle injury, which needed surgery in April," revealed boss Shaun Maloney.

"He's back on the pitch now, but maybe Derby will come a little bit soon for him."

Magennis has also been working his way back to full fitness since damaging knee ligaments at Reading in April.

"Josh is working extremely hard, and I've been very impressed by his work ethic," recognised Maloney.

"Pretty much from the day he got injured, it's been everything you'd expect and hope for.

"He's been so impressive in his professionalism, but I need to keep the pressure off him.

"Because he's missed so much pre-season, if we see him at all in September it will be a massive positive."

Kerr's problem was far more serious, and indeed the knee ligament damage he sustained at Swansea last November will end up sidelining him for a full year.

Although he's been pictured back on the grass this summer, he's still way off a first-team return.

"We hope Jason will be fit around November time," added Maloney.

"But he's been out for so long, anything we get from here before Christmas would be a bonus.