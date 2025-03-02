James McClean has come out in support of his former Latics team-mate Shaun Maloney

Former Wigan Athletic star James McClean wasted no time in offering his uniquely colourful opinion of the sacking of Shaun Maloney on Sunday morning.

McClean, now at Wrexham, was a Latics team-mate of Maloney's between 2013-15, and also played under his former colleague when the Scot returned as manager just over two years ago.

The Irishman had been earmarked for the Latics captaincy in the summer before being sold to Wrexham in the summer of 2023 as part of cost-cutting following the takeover by Mike Danson.

And McClean clearly believes Maloney has been harshly treated following his shock departure.

He posted on Instagram: "Right Shaun, you have to get rid of all your experienced players, here is a bunch of kids, you have no budget by the way either, and we will sell your best players each window, but we want you to perform miracles in the league also. Regards, Danson and lapdog (Gregor) Rioch."

Replying to another post – from another former team-mate, Nick Powell, who posted only a ‘melting face’ emoji - McClean added: "Insane stuff, expecting champagne lifestyle on a lemonade budget."

Another Latics old-boy, Stephen Humphrys, also tweeted his support.

"A legend of the club,” he wrote. “Thank you for everything you did for me and my team-mates under impossible circumstances.

“You won’t find another manager who cares about Wigan Athletic more than Shaun Maloney.”