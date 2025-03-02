Shaun Maloney's tenure as Latics boss is over

Wigan Athletic have 'immediately' begun the search for a new manager following the sacking of Shaun Maloney on Sunday morning.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 42-year-old was scaled hours after Saturday's 2-1 home defeat to Reading, when the visitors forced two goals in the final quarter.

Latics lie 15th in the League One table, six points clear of the drop zone with a game in hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A club statement read: "Wigan Athletic can confirm that Shaun Maloney has departed his role as Wigan Athletic manager with immediate effect.

"Shaun was appointed Wigan Athletic manager in January 2023 during what would be an extremely turbulent period in the Club’s history.

"While he could not prevent the club’s relegation from the EFL Championship, Shaun ensured that the club returned to the third tier with fighting spirit.

"Furthermore, through a change of ownership in the summer of 2023, Shaun stuck by the club and helped us overcome an eight-point deduction and a squad overhaul to retain our 2023/24 League One status comfortably with matches to spare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"During his tenure, Shaun and his young team have provided the club and its supporters with some proud moments, including an FA Cup third-round tie with Manchester United, as well as three memorable victories over rivals Bolton Wanderers, just to name a few.

"Shaun has also helped develop a number of our young players, some of whom have moved on to further their careers to the mutual benefit of the football club.

"However, it cannot be overlooked that the current League One campaign has clearly not progressed as anticipated. Home results and performances, in particular, have been disappointing and below the standard at which our supporters expect. For this reason, the board felt that it was time for a change.

"The timing of such change will allow the club the necessary time to appoint a successor and enable the club to look forward to the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Wigan Athletic Assistant Manager, Max Rogers, has also departed.

"The process of appointing a new Wigan Athletic manager begins immediately. In the interim, first-team coach Glenn Whelan will take charge of the first team supported by club ambassador and former manager and assistant manager, Graham Barrow, along with Lead PDP Coach, Frankie Bunn.

"As a board of directors, we would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Shaun and Max for their service, efforts and dedication to the club.

We hope that in the years to come Shaun’s time as manager is remembered fondly by supporters, as is his time as a player for the club.

"Shaun and Max will always be welcomed back to Wigan Athletic Football Club and the Brick Community Stadium.

"The club will make no further comment at this time."