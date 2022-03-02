Wigan Athletic star explains Fleetwood Town sending-off
James McClean says former Wigan Athletic forward Joe Garner tried to 'kick, head and punch me' during the midweek win over Fleetwood Town which saw both men red-carded in stoppage-time.
The incident means McClean is facing a three-match ban - which would rule him out of the upcoming league games against Wimbledon, MK Dons and Crewe.
But the 32-year-old maintains he was merely defending himself against attack, and he will 'make no apologies for that'.
"Responded well to the weekend with another vital three points last night," he wrote on Instagram.
"On the red card incident, first off I am gutted that I possibly have to serve a three-match ban and not be able to help the team.
"But it's simple, if anyone on a football pitch, or off it, throws kicks, heads and punches at me (he tried all three) then I will defend myself and I make no apologies for that."