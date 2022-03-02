The incident means McClean is facing a three-match ban - which would rule him out of the upcoming league games against Wimbledon, MK Dons and Crewe.

But the 32-year-old maintains he was merely defending himself against attack, and he will 'make no apologies for that'.

"Responded well to the weekend with another vital three points last night," he wrote on Instagram.

James McClean in action against Fleetwood before his red card

"On the red card incident, first off I am gutted that I possibly have to serve a three-match ban and not be able to help the team.