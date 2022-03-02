What Wigan Athletic and Fleetwood Town managers said about James McClean and Joe Garner red cards

All six minutes of stoppage-time were up at the DW Stadium when the two rivals became embroiled in a wrestling match just inside the Latics, which led to most of the players on both sides getting involved to drag them apart.

The result was a pair of red cards, which inevitably means costly suspensions for the pair, whose sides can ill-afford to lose them at the business end of the campaign.

James McClean and Joe Garner were both red-carded in stoppage-time

Having worked with Garner at Wigan last term, before signing McClean last summer, Richardson admitted the collision was in the 'avoidable' category.

"I think it's two senior players, and I've worked with them both, who each have that will to win and that fight in them," he said.

"It looked like a bit of a clash, a bit of handbags, but if the referee's seen something, they should know better.

"But without seeing it, though, I can't really comment too much."

Fleetwood boss Stephen Crainey - a former Latics defender - insisted 'it is what it is'.

He said: "I didn't see the incident. But it is what it is, and we have to get on with it.

"If I look at it and I feel Joe hasn't acted with any malice, we'll certainly consider an appeal.

"But that's for another day when we have a good look at it."

McClean has been no stranger to controversy during his career, with opposition fans regularly subjecting him to abuse on a weekly basis.

Richardson, though, jumped to the defence of a player he says has been a model professional since returning to the DW.

"I've worked with James McClean for a period of time now, and he's been an absolute pleasure to work with," said the Latics boss.

"That's all I can say...his will to win is there for all to see.

"Knowing him, leaving the pitch like that, there'll be nobody more disappointed than he is.

"In training, every day, he's the first one in, and he's the last one out, pushing himself to be the best he can be.

"He looks after himself, he lives for football, he lives to win, and he loves playing for this club.

"I always take people as I find them.

"And over the course of 30-plus games under me, he's been an absolute pleasure to work with."