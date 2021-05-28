Jamie Jones on Wigan Athletic contract offer

Jamie Jones with Leam Richardson after securing safety at Hull

Jones is one of nine players out of contract this summer to have been offered new terms, with boss Leam Richardson anxious to add to the six squad members currently tied down.

And the 32-year-old expects to extend his four-year-tenure, once a few minor issues have been ‘ironed out’.

“Hopefully we can get it sorted in the next few days and I can sign,” he told Wigan Today.

“Obviously I massively want to stay at the club, they’ve offered me a long deal, and there’s just a few little things to iron out.

“I do have other options, it’s not like Wigan’s the only offer.

“But everyone knows how much I love it here and want to stay.

"When I joined the club four years ago, I wanted to stay here for a long time, and that’s not changed.”

Jones admits the lure of leading out the side in front of home fans at the DW next term is a big incentive.

“This is a fantastic club, and it would be a shame not to be part of the future after such a great end to the season,” he added.

“I honestly can’t wait to walk out at the DW Stadium – or the Phoenix Stadium, whatever it’s called then! – in front of the Wigan fans next season.

“We’ve not half missed them over the last 12 months, and it’ll be great to have them back in the ground behind us.”