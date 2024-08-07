Jason Kerr named Wigan Athletic's new skipper ahead of the new campaign

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jason Kerr has spoken of his 'huge honour' at being appointed Wigan Athletic’s new club captain.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 27-year-old centre-back returned during the second half of last season after more than a year out with a serious knee injury.

And following the departure of skipper Josh Magennis, he has been handed the armband in time for the new campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jason Kerr is the new Latics captain

"It's a huge honour to have been named the new captain of this fantastic football club," he said. "I am really thankful to Shaun Maloney for entrusting me with the responsibility.

"It's an unbelievable privilege and one that brings a lot of pride to me and my family. Without a doubt, it's one of the best achievements in my career to date.

"I am excited to lead the team into battle every week, and we will always give everything to win. We have bought into the club's philosophy and vision, and we are determined to enjoy a successful season this year.

"As players, we have a huge responsibility to repay the fans' faith and support with our performances, and that will be our priority every time we step onto the field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve got a lot of talented young players, and it’s my job to look out for them and use my experiences to benefit their long-term development.

"Wigan Athletic is proud to be a family club, and as players, I want us all to connect with the local community and help bring smiles to people’s faces in the town.

"It’s so important we give back to those who come and support us every week. I am relishing my newfound responsibility, and hopefully, we can make our supporters proud in 2024/25."

Kerr was captain of his previous club, St Johnstone, and indeed led them to a couple of domestic cups in Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Obviously I have experience of being a captain before so it's not new to me,” added Kerr, who took a pay cut to sign a new deal with Latics this summer after his contract ran out.

"There's a lot of added responsibilities that come with being captain, some of them off the pitch, but I'm used to that from my St Johnstone days.

"Hopefully I can thrive in the role, and I can help to mentor the many young players in the squad. Being 27, I'm obviously one of the senior players in the squad, and it's up to me to lead by example on and off the pitch. I wouldn't say I'll tweak my game, but I'll probably be a bit more vocal, especially when the going gets tough.

"When the going gets tough, you look to your captain to lead from the front, and show the way forward. As a captain you need to stand up, and show why you have the armband."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlie Hughes – assuming he stays – is expected to continue in the role of vice-captain.

Boss Shaun Maloney has also confirmed Callum McManaman and possibly Steven Sessegnon will be added to the ‘Leadership Group’, following the departure in the last few months of Callum Lang, Charlie Wyke, Sean Clare in addition to Magennis.