Joe Gelhardt on way his way back to Wigan Athletic from Leeds United!
Joe Gelhardt is on his way back to Wigan Athletic from Leeds United for the rest of the season.
Despite as many as half a dozen Championship clubs wanting to sign the 20-year-old this month, Latics are understood to have come out on top in the hotly-contested race for his signature.
Gelhardt moved to Elland Road in the summer of 2020 shortly after Latics were placed into administration by the previous owners.
He was regarded as the jewel in the crown of the Latics Academy, and his departure – while necessary to ensure the survival of the club – was the source of huge disappointment and anger among the fanbase.
Wigan Today revealed earlier this month Latics had made an approach to Leeds with a view to a short-term return.
And they are believed to have pushed the boat out to come up with a financial package acceptable to Leeds to make the deal happen.
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch admitted earlier this week that 'internal discussions' have been held regarding the immediate future of Gelhardt.
Indeed, Latics manager Kolo Toure did little to hose down speculation linking Gelhardt with a sensational return to the DW when asked about the situation.
"It's difficult to speak about all the rumours in the market at the moment," he said. "But you're always looking for players who can improve your team, definitely.
"And he's a really good player, of course he is."
During his own media conference, Marsch has admitted things would come to a head before the end of the month.
"I think there has been internal discussions," he said. "And we will make some decisions in the coming weeks."
The American placed on record his appreciation for how the 20-year-old forward has handled the speculation
"His attitude has been fantastic,” he added.
After breaking into the first-team fold at Leeds last season during Marcelo Bielsa’s reign, ‘Joffy’ has slipped down the pecking order somewhat this term.
It’s understood his past ties – and close relationship with Academy staff such as Gregor Rioch and Peter Murphy – were key.
Gelhardt’s family base in Merseyside would also have been a pull.
If all goes to plan, he could make his second ‘debut’ on Saturday against Luton at the DW.