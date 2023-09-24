Joey Barton hopes and believes Wigan Athletic will be 'there or thereabouts' after 'incredibly painful' spell

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Gas were well deserved winners at the Memorial Stadium, with the Latics squad second best across the board.

Charlie Wyke's sixth goal of the campaign levelled the scores, but Rovers were very good value for their further three goals as the 4-1 scoreline, if anything, flattered Latics.

Joey Barton went above and beyond to praise Shaun Maloney and Latics after Saturday's game

Barton, though, was effusive in his praise of Latics, who he believes will bounce back from the disappointment to rise up the table by the time the awards are handed out.

"We were playing against a good side, Shaun's done a great job there, in the turmoil of the eight-point deduction," he said.

"They went to Bolton and won 4-0, put six or seven past Leicester Under-21s in midweek, and they're a good side.

"We had to pick and choose when we went to press them, because they are a good possession-based football team."

When asked whether he felt Wigan could bounce back from such a heavy setback, Barton spoke at length of his admiration for Maloney, his team, and the club as whole.

"Yeah, I think they're a really good team, with some really good players," he said.

"I know Crainzo (Stephen Crainey), Jimmy Barrow, and Graham (Barrow) quite well from my Fleetwood days.

"And Shaun (Maloney) is a member of the same golf club as me up in Scotland, so I've met him infrequently over the years.

"You always watch out for the young coaches, and I think he's done an incredible job there.

"To be minus eight points at the start of a season, I don't think many people would understand how difficult that is, from a psychological factor for what is essentially a very young group.

"I know they've got a few senior players, but that is a very young group, with a lot of very good footballers, and they play the right way.

"I know we've bettered them, but preparation was key, and there's no doubting they're a good side, and we fully respected them.

"I do think they'll be there or thereabouts come March, April, May when the positions for play-offs and promotion are being handed out.

"Shaun's done an incredible job in tough circumstances, and I said to Graham pitchside, during the warm-up that I wish them all the best.

"I genuinely feel sorry for Wigan as a club, because they've done incredible things in recent years.

"They nearly got out of the Championship, they had a great run of form, and then they were tripped up by stuff that was nothing to do with the football team, which must be incredibly painful for those passionate Wigan fans.

"They then get themselves back onto an even keel, back in the Championship, and then the off-the-field stuff lets them down again.

"My uncle, Tony Kelly, played for them, and I always keep an eye out for their results.

"I just hope this time the new ownership comes good, and he's also going to take over the Warriors, which is great for the town.