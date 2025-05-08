Some of the biggest heroes in Wigan Athletic will be back at the Brick Community Stadium next weekend for a Legends Night!

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of Latics reaching the Premiership in 2025, many of those who made it possible will be on hand to celebrate with fans.

The guest list reads like a Who’s Who of icons from yesteryear, who all played their part in making Dave Whelan’s dream of top-flight football a reality.

Paul Jewell, the manager of the team, will be there, along with Lee McCulloch, Graham Kavanagh, Nathan Ellington, Matt Jackson, Steve McMillan, Ian Breckin, Jason Jarrett, Nicky Eaden, Alan Mahon, Mike Flynn…and special guests to be announced!

Thursday (May 8) was 20 years to the day since Latics beat Reading 3-1 on the final day of the season to kick-off the celebrations in the sunshine at the JJB Stadium.

All the memories instantly came flooding back, and you can extend that into next week by booking your place at the ultimate promotion party!

A limited number of tickets are still available, priced £25, including a sit down corporate meal (consisting of traditional Lancashire steak and potato pie with chunky chips, carrots, and peas, pickled red cabbage and an onion gravy), live entertainment, raffle, auction – and, of course, the crucial interviews and selfies with the stars.

All proceeds will go to the Joseph’s Goal charity, to fund vital vital research into the rare genetic disorder NKH.

Tickets available from the Official Wigan Athletic Supporters Club website

Or contact @JosephsGoal on Twitter or Facebook for more information.