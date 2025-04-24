Ryan Lowe has been given his 'buzz' back after joining Latics

Ryan Lowe admits he's 'got the real buzz back' since joining Wigan Athletic last month.

The 46-year-old had been out of the game since parting company with Preston North End in the opening week of the campaign back in August.

After recharging his batteries, he returned to the game as Shaun Maloney's successor at the Brick Community Stadium.

And following two defeats in his first three matches, he has gradually steadied the ship, with Latics now unbeaten in the last five - and back-to-back Easter wins over Shrewsbury Town and Rotherham United securing their League One safety with three games to spare.

"I'm really loving it," acknowledged Lowe. "I wouldn't be a head coach or manager if I didn't love it. And I've got the real buzz back since I've been here.

"I was like a rabbit caught in headlights for the first couple of days, but I need to thank the staff and everyone at the football club for making me feel so welcome. That's what good people and good football clubs do."

Lowe was the first to insist mere survival would not be treated as an achievement, with the Liverpudlian firmly focused on ending the campaign as strongly as possible, to give them momentum to take into next term.

With the best defensive record outside the top five - only 39 goals shipped in 43 matches - Lowe has a firm platform from which to build.

However, it's at the other end of the field - Latics are the lowest goalscorers in the third tier with a mere 37 - when he knows things much improve.

"I've done some research over the course of my managerial career, on what gets you into the play-offs and what doesn't...the goals you need to score and the goals you need to keep out," he said.

"Our conceding record continues to be very, very good, probably one of the top six in the division...so that's excellent.

"Obviously if we can continue that, and supplement that with goals at the other end of the pitch - and it hasn't been for the lack of trying - then you'll find yourself in a much better position. That's going to be the aim for next season, definitely."

Victory over Blackpool this weekend would continue the 100 per cent record since Lowe was handed a three-game touchline ban for his recent red card against Bolton Wanderers.

But would he be tempted to make watching football on the gantry a permanent arrangement?

"There's pros and cons to it, as with anything," he smiled. "You're thinking there might be a little bit less pressure on the lads with me not being there. But it's something I'll learn from, whether it means me sitting down a little bit more in future.

"No-one's seen me on the gantry, though, I'm running around like a madman up there as well. I just want to win every single game of football...I'm a competitor and I want to win! But when you're a head coach you need to be on the front line, and that's what I intend to continue to do.

"At the moment, I'm getting messages down to the touchline, and that's what we are, we're a team, and that's what good teams do - they stick together."