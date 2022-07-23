Josh Magennis content chances will come at Wigan Athletic

The Northern Ireland international scored the killer third goal in Latics' final pre-season run-out ahead of next weekend's Championship opener against Preston.

And he hailed the quality of delivery from his team-mates as Leam Richardson's side thumped one of the fancied teams in League One.

Josh Magennis in action against Sheffield Wednesday

“It’s just about being in the right areas with the standard of players that are playing," he said.

“You’ve got to be in there...I knew eventually with the quality they have and possess, they will get half a yard and you’ve just got to get in those areas.

“I’m delighted to get the goal and it was good to score moving into next week.“

Magennis could easily have had a brace, having lashed the ball home at the beginning of the second half, after Tom Naylor's header had been cleared from just behind the line by a defender.

"Hey listen, I was always taught you play to the whistle, so until you hear a whistle or see a flag go up it's play on!" he laughed

"But no, I think it was Nayls' goal...if they give it to me, though, I won't complain!"

Latics couldn't be in better shape - results-wise at least - after a pre-season return of five wins and a draw from six outings.

“When you come back for pre-season, I think the standard of performance that is expected from the home side has to rise, and we managed to do that," Magenis added.

“Sheffield Wednesday have recruited very well in the summer and they’ll be looking to get automatic promotion with the calibre of players that they have signed.

“It was always going to be tough but we knew if we could match their output in terms of running, our quality would take over and that’s what happened today with the victory.”

Wednesday took an early lead through Be Hennegha’s deflected header.