Josh Windass opens up on 'wrong mentality' that hampered his Wigan Athletic stay

Josh Windass rarely hit top form during his 18-month stay with Latics

Josh Windass has spoken of the 'wrong mentality' he brought to Wigan Athletic after signing from Scottish giants Rangers in the summer of 2018.

The 30-year-old had a mixed stay at Wigan, and joined Sheffield Wednesday on loan in January 2020 before the move was made permanent over the summer – shortly after Latics had been placed into administration by their former owners.

His return of nine goals from 56 appearances was disappointing considering the £2.5million outlay, with his sale reportedly only bringing in around a fifth of that figure.

Windass is understood to have fallen out with some of his team-mates at Wigan, while his dad, Dean, also took to social media to claim his son wasn't injured when then-manager Paul Cook had claimed that was the reason he wasn't in the team.

Speaking to SportsBoom.com, Windass has lifted the lid for the first time on why he feels it didn't really work with him at Wigan.

“Rangers changed my mentality fully," said Windass, who came through the ranks at Accrington before joining Rangers in 2016. "Looking back when I went to Wigan after Rangers it was my mistake.

“I took that mentality to that place and I think it was wrong of me. Clubs expectations are different and that’s where I fell short during my time at Wigan.

"I had a Rangers mentality for a different club. When I went to Rangers it really changed my outlook on football and training. You’ve got to be at your best every single day.

"That came from the players that I was watching everyday who had that same mindset. If you didn’t have that you would have been the odd one out.

“I don’t go into any football team I’m in to make friends. Myself, my team-mates, I want everyone to be the best they can be every single day to win for the team.

"Sometimes that can spill over and you can fall out with team-mates and fall out with players. The intention is for everyone to be at their best and to win.”

Windass has scored 45 goals for Wednesday in 154 appearances.