Ownership chat led to behaviour switch, admits Wigan Athletic boss

Shaun Maloney has admitted Wigan Athletic's much improved disciplinary record this season is the result of a discussion with the club's ownership.

Latics fell foul of the authorities on an all-too regular basis last term, with no fewer than FIVE fines from the Football Association for player misbehaviour.

As well as several 'mass confrontations' taking place on the field, Latics picked up the second highest number of cards from officials, with only champions Portsmouth accruing more.

With the collective fines running into tens of thousands of pounds, it was clearly a situation that needed addressing.

And by and large it has been, with only four teams boasting better disciplinary records than Latics this term.

Which meant that the brief skirmish at the end of Saturday's FA Cup victory at Cambridge United was very much the exception, rather than the 'norm' it was in danger of becoming last season.

"I didn't see that, but these things happen in football," said Maloney when asked about the incident, which saw several players from either side racing into the Latics half immediately after the referee’s full-time whistle.

"Look, we've had to come here twice already this year and not even look like getting something from either game, so maybe that had something to do with it."

Maloney was then asked whether the much improved disciplinary record was the result of a conscious effort to get in line.

"We had to discuss that, because it cost us a lot of money last year," said the Latics boss. "My ownership told me about that, and I had to make the players aware of the situation.

"And they've been good this year...to a point where we're now one of the lowest in terms of yellow cards, which is the complete opposite to last year.

"Last year just felt like one constant fight from first game to last...starting off with the transfer embargo, the points deduction...and probably the narrative in and around the club was of one big scrap.

"Probably at times we went beyond that line, but these things happen."

Latics have received only 31 yellow cards from their 16 league matches played so far.