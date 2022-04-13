Kell Watts on risking being knocked out to save Wigan Athletic

The Brewers forced one last atack, deep into stoppage-time, with Jason Kerr pulling off a stunning last-ditch sliding challenge to halt Louis Moult.

However, the drama wasn't over, with Joe Powell then steering a goalbound lob over the stranded Ben Amos towards the unguarded net.

Kell Watts in 'Superman' mode at Burton

As the stadium waited for the net to ripple, Watts came out of nowhere to get back and somehow nod the ball over his own bar - risking a high-speed collision with the crossbar in the process.

“I don’t really know what happened," said the on-loan Newcastle defender. “It was at the 90-plus minute mark and everyone was running back.

"It was all last-ditch - and it can be like that in the last minute - and I’ve seen everyone run to try and block the goal.

“I thought I’d run back (to the goal) and thankfully I got my head to it.

"I thought if I hit the crossbar and I’m knocked out, I’d rather do that!

"A few of the lads in there are saying I got my nose to it, but that's typical of the banter among the lads."

The point pushed Latics closer to promotion, with third-placed Rotherham losing 3-0 at Portsmouth.

And Watts says the league leaders regard the result as very much a point gained in the circumstances.

“Burton kept going and were putting balls into the box, and they are playing with a freedom which can sometimes be a task for you to overcome," he said.

“From the front, to see the lads working hard to keep the ball out of the back of the net gives us lads at the back the encouragement to finish the job for them.

“When you come away from home, you always want to leave with more points than you came with.

"And at half-time, that was the message, and again towards the end.