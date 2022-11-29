The former Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool and Celtic defender was finally confirmed as Latics' new manager on Tuesday morning, penning a three-and-a-half-year deal.

Despite it being his first job as a No.1, he believes his experience of working as a first-team coach under Brendan Rodgers at Leicester City will stand him in very good stead.

Kolo Toure, with Brendan Rodgers

"I would like to thank all of the fans, players and staff of Leicester City Football Club, Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, Susan Whelan, Jon Rudkin and of course Brendan Rodgers for making me feel so welcome for so many years," he said.

"The experiences that I have amassed under Brendan Rodgers have been invaluable and I’m sure they will help me in this next chapter of my career.

"I am extremely proud to be named manager of Wigan Athletic. Wigan Athletic is a big club with hugely passionate fans.

"Together, we can continue to make the right steps forward

"I’m excited to work with this talented group of players and staff, and immensely look forward to my time ahead."

Toure, who won 120 caps for the Ivory Coast during his distinguished playing career, will be joined on his backroom staff by Kevin Betsy and Ashvir Johal.

