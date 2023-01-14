Cousins pulled up lame just before the break in South Wales, with on-loan Arsenal midfielder Miguel Azeez coming on for his debut.

"Jordan felt his hamstring in the first half, early in the game," revealed the Latics boss.

Jordan Cousins didn't make it into the second half at Cardiff

"Credit to him, he kept going, and in my opinion he was amazing, really strong, really aggressive.

"Unfortunately he felt some tightness in his hamstring and we made the decision to take him off."

Toure is unsure of the expected lay-off.

"I have to speak to the medical staff, they will tell me how long he will be out for," he added.

Whatmough was a surprise omission from the team sheet, with his absence leading some fans to fear a January departure was on the cards.

Toure, though, was happy to set the record straight.

"During the week, Jack felt something with his back," he said.

"Of course, we want players to only be out there when they are 100 per cent fit, or close to 100 per cent.

"He felt like he couldn't be part of the team for this game."

Latics were already without striker Charlie Wyke and left-backs Tom Pearce and Joe Bennett.

