News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Kolo provides injury update on Wigan Athletic duo

Kolo Toure has provided an update on the injury problem that caused Jordan Cousins' first-half substitution at Cardiff, and why Jack Whatmough was left out of Wigan Athletic’s 18-man squad.

By Paul Kendrick
26 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Jan 2023, 8:06pm

Cousins pulled up lame just before the break in South Wales, with on-loan Arsenal midfielder Miguel Azeez coming on for his debut.

Read More
Leveller was no more than we deserved - Wigan Athletic boss
Hide Ad

"Jordan felt his hamstring in the first half, early in the game," revealed the Latics boss.

Jordan Cousins didn't make it into the second half at Cardiff
Most Popular

"Credit to him, he kept going, and in my opinion he was amazing, really strong, really aggressive.

"Unfortunately he felt some tightness in his hamstring and we made the decision to take him off."

Hide Ad

Toure is unsure of the expected lay-off.

"I have to speak to the medical staff, they will tell me how long he will be out for," he added.

Hide Ad

Whatmough was a surprise omission from the team sheet, with his absence leading some fans to fear a January departure was on the cards.

Toure, though, was happy to set the record straight.

Hide Ad

"During the week, Jack felt something with his back," he said.

"Of course, we want players to only be out there when they are 100 per cent fit, or close to 100 per cent.

Hide Ad

"He felt like he couldn't be part of the team for this game."

Latics were already without striker Charlie Wyke and left-backs Tom Pearce and Joe Bennett.

Hide Ad

Centre-back Jason Kerr is also out for the rest of the campaign after suffering a serious knee injury in the 2-2 draw at Swansea in November.

JordanJack WhatmoughCardiffCharlie Wyke