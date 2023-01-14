Leveller was no more than we deserved - Wigan Athletic boss
Kolo Toure felt Wigan Athletic were very good value for their stoppage-time rescue mission at Cardiff.
Latics had looked as though a fifth league defeat in a row was on the cards when Callum O'Dowda put the Bluebirds ahead with only eight minutes to go.
But in the seventh of four added minutes at the end, Will Keane popped up with his 10th goal of the season to give Latics a precious point.
Keane had earlier been denied on a couple of occasions, with Miguel Azeez almost marking his debut off the bench with a goal from midfield.
On the back of last weekend's confidence-boosting FA Cup third-round draw at Luton, Toure feels things are finally coming together.
"I absolutely felt we deserved it," he said.
"When you look at the whole game, I thought in the first half we were really good, we dominated the game.
"We created a few chances that we could have been a lot more ruthless with in front of goal.
"In the second half, we had a strong start again, before Cardiff got a little bit on top of us.
"They scored a goal they perhaps deserved, in my opinion, but we showed our fighting spirit again.
"The bench was immense, all of the boys who came on contributed...Thelo (Aasgaard), Josh (Magennis), Ashley (Fletcher), Miguel...and I'm pleased with the point, definitely."
Latics remain rooted to the foot of the Championship, but Toure believes the bigger picture is looking more positive by the week.
"What we are trying to do here is build a team that has the famous Wigan Athletic mentality," he said.
"We have tried to do a few things, but we've realised we need to be a lot more compact, because we conceded a lot of goals.
"As a team, we know we had to do a lot of work together, but we also had to remain calm, because this is only the start.
"We are looking strong at the back, and that has been a big reason for the results."
Latics will assess Jordan Cousins, who limped off just before half-time with a hamstring strain.