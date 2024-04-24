Kolo Toure assesses 'difficult' time at Wigan Athletic - and insists he's ready for another job

Kolo Toure is desperate for another chance in management despite his disastrous time at Wigan

The Ivorian lasted barely a couple of months in charge at the DW last season after taking over from Leam Richardson.

It took only nine matches - of which Latics won none - for the axe to fall, with Shaun Maloney being installed in the post.

Assessing his time at Wigan, Toure says he 'learned so much' during a 'difficult' time for everyone.

"My pain was letting people down, because I had the trust of the chairman, the fans, and from the people at Wigan, from the CEO," he said.

"Unfortunately the strategy I used had not worked...I had a style of play in my head and I tried to implement that.

"But I learned that it's not about you really, it's about the players and what they are capable of doing.

"I was really fortunate to play with clubs who wanted to win every match, who wanted to win trophies.

"I'd never been in that environment of fighting against relegation.

"When I went there, I wanted to improve things I had been learning in a winning environment, and it was difficult for the boys.

"Again, I have to be honest with myself, and the positive thing is I learned so much from that time.

"I know now if I have another opportunity, it's all about you, and the people you're going to find there, and what they are capable of doing.

"I think that is the biggest thing I learned from Wigan."

When asked whether his time at Wigan had dampened his enthusiasm for football management, Toure replied: No, iIt has given me more strength, and I can't wait to go for another opportunity.

"I know that I have a lot to give to the game, I don't want to sit at home and not give back what I have learned, not give my inspiration, not give my experiences.

"When I watch football matches, I try to analyse everything...I watch every single game, I have my notebook, trying to note if I was manager of one of the teams, what I would be telling my players.

"For me, football is not a job, it is a passion.

"When I used to play, I used to talk a lot, and that's the way I am, I like to inspire my team to win.

"Any player will tell you, even in a small-sided game, once the whistle goes, boom I was on it, I want to win.

"I had it in my life for 20 years, I still have it now, and I want to keep having that."

Speaking on the 'High Performance Podcast', Toure was also asked why another chairman should give him another chance in management.

"Because I'm honest, I will defend the club, I will inspire the players, I will make them work hard, to win football matches," he said.