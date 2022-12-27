That's the message from boss Kolo Toure, who says the players - currently on season-long loans at Dundee United, Kilmarnock and Hearts respectively - will be assessed along with the rest of the squad heading into the January transfer window.

"When the transfer market opens, there is a lot of talk and a lot of speculation," said Toure.

Stephen Humphrys has impressed for Hearts this term

"For us, we are still just looking at our squad and assessing the players we have.

"At the moment, all the focus is on the players here and what they can offer us."

When asked whether he would look into the possibility of recalling any of his Scottish-based players, Toure replied: "We are looking at all of them, watching what they do and assessing their situations all of the time.

"Of course, it is very important to assess everybody who is potentially available to you.

"Whether it's players who are here, players who are not here at the moment, you need to assess them all.

"To see who can bring what to the club and help the situation."

Forward Humphrys has scored two goals in 10 appearances for Hearts, including one in the Europa Conference League defeat against Fiorentina.

"Stephen has done great for us and he's here until the summer," said Hearts boss Robbie Nielson recently.

"I think he still has some time left on his contract down at Wigan.

“It's something we will probably deal with towards the end of the season."

Winger Jones has made 12 appearances for Kilmarnock, after labelling last term 'the worst year of my career'.

Attacking midfielder McGrath has scored two goals in 19 appearances, and was recalled to the Ireland squad for the friendly against Malta in November

“I knew I had to get out and play regular football," he said at the time.

“It’s been a tough year. It can play on your mind. If you spend a few months in the cold, you’re with your thoughts on that.

“But personally, I felt I didn’t fall out of form. Any time I played, I thought I played well, so it was one of those ones where it wasn’t in my hands so I couldn’t really blame myself, which was probably a positive."

On the flip side, there must be a question mark over the Wigan future of centre-back Rarmani Edmonds-Green, who joined on a season-long loan from Huddersfield minutes before the summer deadline.

The Terriers are the only side below Latics in the table, and it remains to be seen whether they will want their players staying at the DW to assist a relegation rival.

"REG is with us, and we still have a few games to go," added Toure.

"For me, all I can focus on is the next game, and what happens with that.

"When the time comes to talk about REG, we will be able to talk about that.

