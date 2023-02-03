News you can trust since 1853
Kolo Toure left to reflect on 'great pity' of tenure at Wigan Athletic

Kolo Toure insists he 'remains grateful' for the opportunity of managing Wigan Athletic - although bemoaned the 'great pity' it only lasted nine matches.

By Paul Kendrick
3 minutes ago - 2 min read

The Ivorian was sacked last week after less than two months in charge.

He'd been winless in his tenure - three draws and six defeats - with Latics slipping to the foot of the Championship as well as being knocked out of the FA Cup.

Kolo Toure lasted only nine matches as Wigan Athletic manager
For Toure, in his maiden job as a No.1, it was not the way he wanted to dip his toe into management.

"I am very disappointed to leave Wigan Athletic so early into this project," he said in a statement distributed by the League Managers' Association.

"Of course I was aware from the outset of the monumental task to keep this great club in the Championship.

"But I have never been one to shirk a challenge on or off the field.

"I relish a battle and that will never change.

"I had a very clear vision of style of play, tactics and attitude that were required to guide this team to safety.

"And although it’s a great pity that I was only given nine games to implement these measures, I remain grateful for the opportunity that was afforded to me.

"Sadly, time is a luxury that is often not granted to a football manager, but it is a commodity that can also be paramount to success.

"I will never forget the warm welcome I received from the fans, players and all the employees at Wigan Athletic.

"Thank you also to all my staff who worked so tirelessly and emotionally with me to try and turn this ship around.

"The experience has only made me stronger and more determined to succeed in my next venture into club management.

"I wish everyone at the football club the very best of luck for the rest of the season, and sincerely hope it brings the outcome you all deserve."

Along with Toure, No.2 Kevin Betsy and first-team coach Ashvir Singh Johal also left their posts.

Rob Kelly, who had stayed on as an assistant manager from the Leam Richardson era, remains at the club.

Leam Richardson