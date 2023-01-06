Kolo Toure looks ahead to Wigan Athletic's FA Cup third round tie against Luton Town

His side travel to Kenilworth Road on Saturday evening in the third round of the FA Cup (K.O. 5.30pm).

Toure believes one victory would go a long way in restoring confidence in his squad, with the club currently bottom of the Championship table.

He said: “Every game is important for us because we want to do well and we are winners.

Kolo Toure (Credit: Bernard Platt)

“There are no games where we think ‘this will be easier.’

“The FA Cup is a really important competition for us.

“We need to win for the team just to feel better and give us confidence. We want to make sure we give everything.

“Luton are a really good team who have been winning games so it will be tough.

Wigan Athletic make the trip to Kenilworth Road to face Luton Town (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

“It is a very tight pitch and there will be a lot of intensity. It will be a battle.

“This is a very important game for us. It doesn’t matter if it’s the FA Cup or the league, we want to win, and it’s as simple as that.

“We want to make our fans proud and you can only do that by giving good performances.

“It’s always better when you win games. The most important thing for us is to stick to our process.

“We need to keep working hard and be positive.

“We have to work on the defence because we are conceding too many goals.

“When you have a game every two days it’s hard to work with the starting 11 because they need time to recover.

“It does make it hard to work tactically and technically with the players but when we get a bit more time it’ll be really good.

“We are working on defending better and being more aggressive in both boxes.

“We need to be more decisive and not give away goals like we have been doing.”

Toure says he is embracing the challenges he is currently facing and hopes the fans can remain positive.

“Coming here I knew it wasn’t going to be easy because the Championship is a tough league with some really good teams with really good players,” he added.

“You always have your process and your ideas in your head, but you need to keep assessing the situation and listen to people in order to bring the best solution.

“I knew it wouldn’t be easy, but I love challenges.

“I’m very happy to be here, and to keep fighting.

“We’ve got a great group of people, and great staff.

“The chairman, the CEO, all the people in Wigan are good people and want success for the team.

“We are all working hard as a team to get out from where we are.

“The message to the fans is to stay positive.

“It is a tough time but we are in the process of improving the team and we will give 100 percent every day to make this football club better.

