Kolo Toure on starting his Wigan Athletic reign with point at Millwall
Kolo Toure hailed the 'incredible' way his Wigan Athletic players performed as they opened his reign with a well-earned point at Millwall.
Latics were very good value for their point against the play-off chasing Lions - just a week and a half after meeting their new manager for the first time.
Leading scorer Will Keane deservedly opened the scoring just after the half-hour mark.
And although Zian Flemming restored parity just before the break with a fine volley, it was very much a point gained at the Den.
All of which left the new manager delighted to kick things off in positive fashion.
"It's incredible the progress we have made in just over a week," enthused Toure.
"The way they performed as a group was incredible.
"They stuck to the plans we put in place, they were confident on the ball, making great passes, breaking lines, and bringing the ball out from the back.
"I'm very pleased and very proud with the way we played, against a really good side.
"It's never easy going to Millwall and trying to come away with a good result.
"They have won most of their games at home, and we knew it would be a very tough game.
"But I'm really proud of the players for what they managed to do.
"We played the way we wanted to play, we created chances, we took the lead, and we kept pressing.
"In the second half we kept going in the same way, we looked dangerous, and we could have scored more goals.
"At the same time we have to give credit to Millwall, because they are a good team, a very aggressive team, with good defenders, and very compact.
"That meant we couldn't find that last pass at times, but it's something we will keep working on.
"You can always be more clinical in the box, but on the whole it's a good point and I'm very proud of the players."
After almost five years as part of Brendan Rodgers' backroom staff at Celtic and Leicester, Toure enjoyed his big day as the centre of attention.
"It's been a bit different to normal, because I have only been a first-team coach up to now," he said.
"When you are the manager, there is a lot more responsibility, in terms of making decisions.
"But I enjoyed the whole day, a very intense experience, but my staff have been unbelievable in supporting me very, very well, and I feel good."
Latics now have nine days to prepare for the visit of promotion-chasing Sheffield United on Monday week.
It will be Toure's first experience of a DW Stadium home game, and he can't wait to move on to the next one.
"Absolutely we know every game is going to be important," he added.
"We will treat every game as though it is a cup final, and we will give everything to win.
"Every single team is going to have to be at their very, very best to beat us."