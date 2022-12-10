Latics were almost 1-0 up inside 30 seconds when James McClean's shot deflected to Nathan ., who diverted it goalwards, only for George Long to pull off a fantastic save in the Millwall goal.

Opposite number Jamie Jones was then on hand to prevent Millwall taking the lead with a save almost as good, after Tom Bradshaw toe-poked the ball goalwards.

Will Keane scores the first goal of the Kolo Toure era at Millwall

Latics were not only holding their play-off chasing opponents but also giving them plenty to think about at the back, and it was no surprise when they took the lead on 33 minutes.

Great work from Broadhead down the right saw him cut inside and feed Will Keane, whose initial shot - which was off-target - was inadvertently blocked by Callum Lang.

Fortunately for Latics, the ball rebounded back to Keane, who guided it home past the grounded goalkeeper with his left foot.

Latics, however, were unable to see the lead through to half-time, with the home side levelling five minutes before the break.

The visitors had already dodged a bullet when Andreas Voglsammer headed over from point-blank range.

But the equaliser arrived when Zian Flemming volleyed home from the edge of the box, with Jones having no chance to react.

The Lions had a big chance to go in front at the start of the second period, only for Billy Mitchell to fire straight at Jones.

They went close again when Dan McNamara's shot from 25 yards flew only just over and wide.

At the other end, Tom Naylor saw a fierce shot well saved by Long, with Latics seemingly more and more content to sit back and hold on to what they had.

Josh Magennis, Jordan Cousins and Thelo Aasgaard added fresh legs in the final quarter for Broadhead, Naylor and Lang, and .

The result sees Latics climb two places in the table to fifth-bottom, a point above the dotted line.