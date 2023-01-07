Kolo Toure watched a far more spirited Latics effort at Luton

On the back of four defeats on the spin - the last three all 4-1 - Latics drew 1-1 at Kenilworth Road to ensure they're in the hat for the fourth-round draw.

They deservedly took the lead through Tom Naylor, only for Harry Cornick to take advantage of a defensive lapse to level in first-half stoppage-time.

After soaking up some determined Luton pressure in the second half, Latics thought they'd won it in the dying seconds, only for another Naylor effort to be disallowed for what looked to

be minimal contact from Callum Lang on home goalkeeper Ethan Horvath.

The most important thing, though, is the rot has been stopped - which will hopefully breathe fresh life into Latics' survival hopes in the Championship.

"I felt like we dominated the game in the first half, we scored a good goal, and then conceded one from a mistake in stoppage-time," assessed Toure.

"You can't play the ball in certain areas, we did, and we were punished.

"It felt like Luton came back in the second half, they created problems for us, especially down the sides, and we had to change in the last 15 minutes.

"For the last 15 minutes, we were on top, we had fresh legs, we created several chances and we were unlucky not to win the game.

"Will Keane up top made a big difference, but I have to give credit to all of the players.

"The team spirit was unbelievable, and they gave me everything they got, they put their bodies on the line in both boxes."

While pleased with what he saw, Toure was left to reflect on what might have been after the officials chalked off Latics' late 'winner'.

"It's difficult, because the referee and the assistants can make mistakes," he added.

"It was going to be my first win, and it would have been also massive for the team in terms of confidence.

"Unfortunately it was disallowed, but we have to move on, and take all the positives we had from the game.

